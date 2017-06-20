Defence Shopping: What's left for the Toronto Maple Leafs? - Part 1

With the expansion draft in the rearview, Anaheim in no apparent rush to deal Sami Vatanen and the free agency pool thin on quality right-handed defencemen not named Kevin Shattenkirk, many in the Toronto media and fan base are seemingly coming to grips with the idea that the Leafs might simply sit this round out as far as a big splash on the blue line is concerned. The organization drafted a highly-skilled right-handed defenceman for the future in 18-year-old Timothy Liljegren with their first-round pick in the 2017 draft instead of spending it on help for today - a decision geared towards strengthening the team's ten-year plan rather than expediting the process to capitalize on a two-year window of heightened cap flexibility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.