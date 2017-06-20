Dave Andreychuk is the Toronto Maple Leaf in this years Hockey Hall of Fame class
The 2017 Hockey Hall of Fame class was announced today, and Dave Andreychuk will be the Toronto Maple Leafs representative this year, along side Paul Kariya , Teemu Selanne , Mark Recchi , Danielle Goyette, Clare Drake, and Jeremy Jacobs. Andreychuk came over to the Maple Leafs after spending nine and a half seasons with the Buffalo Sabres , along with Darren Puppa and the Sabres 1993 first round pick , in exchange for Grant Fuhr and a 1995 5th round pick .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC