Dave Andreychuk is the Toronto Maple Leaf in this years Hockey Hall of Fame class

The 2017 Hockey Hall of Fame class was announced today, and Dave Andreychuk will be the Toronto Maple Leafs representative this year, along side Paul Kariya , Teemu Selanne , Mark Recchi , Danielle Goyette, Clare Drake, and Jeremy Jacobs. Andreychuk came over to the Maple Leafs after spending nine and a half seasons with the Buffalo Sabres , along with Darren Puppa and the Sabres 1993 first round pick , in exchange for Grant Fuhr and a 1995 5th round pick .

Chicago, IL

