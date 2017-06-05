Clearing up CBA confusion: Colton Parayko is definitely eligible for an offer sheet

Tyler Dellow of the Athletic TO recently wrote an article in which he proposed the Leafs would be in a position to successfully pry Colton Parayko away from the St. Louis Blues via offer sheet. Without waxing about the merits or probability of success of such a move, I noticed that some of the discourse revolved around why such an offer sheet may not even be possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.