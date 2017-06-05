Auston Matthews Signs Autograph, Memorabilia Deal with Fanatics
Auston Matthews autographs are now a Fanatics exclusive. Just a few days after announcing a deal with Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott, the company announced an agreement with the 19-year-old Matthews, the Toronto Maple Leafs rookie center and Rookie of the Year contender.
