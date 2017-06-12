Advanced Stats 102 - What is GAR?

Welcome to the second edition of Advanced Stats 102, where we go behind CorsiRel and discuss some of the more sophisticated metrics that people are using to analyze players, along with their strengths, weaknesses, and where to find them. Today, we'll be covering Goals Above Replacement , which has been used in baseball in various forms, usually called Wins Above Replacement for about a decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.