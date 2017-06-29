Adam Brooks signed to entry-level con...

Adam Brooks signed to entry-level contract by the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs drafted Brooks in the fourth round of 2016 after he was twice passed over in the entry draft in 2014 and 2015. A late bloomer in junior, Brooks put up just 11 points in 60 games in his draft year, followed by 62 points in 64 games in his draft plus-one, and then nearly doubled his point production in 2015-16 with 120 points in 72 games to lead all WHL scorers in points.

