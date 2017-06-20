Achapalooza: the holiday formerly known as Canada Day
Hello everyone! Your PPP Social Director here with another invitation for a get-together! This time, to celebrate the Toronto visit of Achariya and her lovely family! As mentioned previously, they are visiting over the Canada Day long weekend. For those of us not leaving the city for cottages or camping, let me invite you to join Acha at WVRST in downtown Toronto for a Canada Day luncheon at 11:30.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC