2017 NHL Draft Results: Team-by-Team Grades for Notable Picks
While those drafts featured Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews, two superstar players who were ready to jump into the league and show off their immense skills, the 2017 draft at the United Center in Chicago was somewhat more low key. While there are plenty of players who will earn spots on NHL rosters in the years to come, none of them came with the hype of McDavid or Matthews.
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
