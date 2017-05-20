What's Going to Happen to Josh Leivo?
He was a healthy scratch for most of the season as Mike Babcock favored Nikita Soshnikov as the Leafs 4th line rightwing, likely the spot Leivo would've been competing for. Babcock's reasoning for not playing him most of the season was that he isn't the type of player suited for a 4th line role.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Apr 21
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr 19
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr 16
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr 5
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC