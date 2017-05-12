What are Connor Brown and Zach Hyman going to make on their next contracts?

With defenceman Nikita Zaitsev locked up long term, Connor Brown and Zach Hyman are the two remaining restricted free agents on the Maple Leafs' NHL roster this offseason. Amid a season of historic achievements for the Leafs ' rookie crop, Mike Babcock regularly referred to Brown and Hyman as the unsung heroes on account of their day in, day out work ethic and contributions on special teams, labelling them "animals" with high-end "drive trains."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.