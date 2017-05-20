Watch: William Nylander scores on a pass from Backstrom
Okay, nothing beats a goal against Finland! After getting an assist on the power play William Nylander made a slick move out to his usual left side spot and then back into the high slot where Sweden has him playing right now on the power play with Nicklas Backstrom over on the right side. One pass, one shot, one goal.
