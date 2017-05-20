Vegas Golden Knights send a message with Vadim Shipachyov signing

Thursday evening, the Vegas Golden Knights made their entrance into the NHL official with the signing of their second player, and first high-level talent, Vadim Shipachyov. Reid Duke , a junior free agent, has been loaned to the Chicago Wolves, the St. Louis Blues ' AHL team, but he's not seen any game time, as they're in the thick of the playoffs.

