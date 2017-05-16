Toronto Maple Leafs sign Calle Rosen, Andreas Borgman to two-year entry-level contracts

Foto: Stefan Persson / BILDBYRA N / Cop 107 The Maple Leafs made official the long-rumoured signing of Calle Rosen on Tuesday while announcing the signing of a second Swedish defenceman in 21-year-old Andreas Borgman. The @MapleLeafs announced today they have signed free agents Calle RosA©n & Andreas Borgman to two-year entry level contracts #TMLtalk Borgman won the SHL's rookie of the year award this season after posting five goals and 15 points with a plus-23 rating in 45 games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.