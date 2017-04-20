Toronto Maple Leafs prospect report: Adam Brooks returns to help Regina win

The WHL Western Conference Final is now over. Last night the Regina Pats edefeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the sixth and final game, and will now rest until Friday night, when they begin their series vs the Seattle Thunderbirds for the Ed Chynoweth Cup, and the right to represent the WHL in the 99th Memorial Cup Tournament in Windsor.

