Toronto Maple Leafs prospect report: Adam Brooks returns to help Regina win
The WHL Western Conference Final is now over. Last night the Regina Pats edefeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the sixth and final game, and will now rest until Friday night, when they begin their series vs the Seattle Thunderbirds for the Ed Chynoweth Cup, and the right to represent the WHL in the 99th Memorial Cup Tournament in Windsor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Apr 21
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr 19
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr 16
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr 5
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC