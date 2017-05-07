Toronto Maple Leafs: Nazem Kadri Selk...

Toronto Maple Leafs: Nazem Kadri Selke Snub

The NHL announced the Nominees for the Sekle Trophy, and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri was not among them. Now, this actually happened two weeks ago, so it's not breaking news or anything, but a lot of people I know think that Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri should have been nominated, so I wanted to look into it.

