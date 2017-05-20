Toronto Maple Leafs: Hello Nylander, ...

Toronto Maple Leafs: Hello Nylander, Good-Bye Bozak

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Editor in Leaf

Now, I don't know why anyone would believe a thing a coach or a general manager tells the public about the future, but Babcock is so beloved it seems to be taken as the gospel. But what is he supposed to do, fire Tyler Bozak, the Toronto Maple Leafs longest serving player, at a post-season press-conference? The Toronto Maple Leafs would have the best 1-2-3 centre combination in the NHL with Matthews-Nylander-Kadri lining up down the middle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Editor in Leaf.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr 21 Name phart 4
Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years (Nov '16) Apr 21 Dev Starr 2
Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06) Apr '17 Liz 127
Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10) Apr '17 Liz 61
Leafs are on the right track Apr '17 Dev Starr 1
Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07) Apr '17 andrewlewis86 2
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Mar '17 Interview phartx 16
See all Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,462 • Total comments across all topics: 281,154,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC