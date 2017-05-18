Toronto Maple Leafs have to Try and Keep Josh Leivo
When the Toronto Maple Leafs sit down and weigh all their options leading up to the expansion draft, they'll have to make some tough decisions. While most choices are obvious, there is a number of ways they can choose to go with their final protection spots.
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years (Nov '16)
|Apr 21
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr 19
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
