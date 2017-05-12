Toronto Maple Leafs: Expansion Draft ...

Toronto Maple Leafs: Expansion Draft Do's and Don'ts

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Editor in Leaf

With the Toronto Maple Leafs out of the playoffs, fans eagerly turn to one of two drafts to discuss: the NHL Entry Draft and the more-popular Expansion Draft. CapFriendly.com has created an Expansion Draft tool that allows users to protect players from each NHL team and "draft" a Vegas Golden Knights team from the remaining players.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Editor in Leaf.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr 21 Name phart 4
Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years Apr 21 Dev Starr 2
Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06) Apr 19 Liz 127
Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10) Apr 19 Liz 61
Leafs are on the right track Apr 16 Dev Starr 1
Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07) Apr '17 andrewlewis86 2
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Mar '17 Interview phartx 16
See all Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,253 • Total comments across all topics: 280,964,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC