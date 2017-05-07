The Toronto Maple Leafs will draft 17...

The Toronto Maple Leafs will draft 17th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft

With the Nashville Predators advancing to the Western Conference Final today, the Maple Leafs draft position for the 2017 NHL Entry Draft in Chicago has been officially set at 17th overall. It's not an outstanding list, but the history of pick #17 between 2000-2012 includes eight NHL players out of 11 picks .

