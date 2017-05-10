The Capitals, the Leafs, and Fate

Again I saw that under the sun the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, nor bread to the wise, nor riches to the intelligent, nor favor to those with knowledge, but time and chance happen to them all.-Ecclesiastes 9:11 As is apparently the eternal law of the universe, the Washington Capitals fell in Game 7 of their second-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins last night. Many people thought that this might finally be the Capitals' year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.