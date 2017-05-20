Solar Bears to face 15 different foes in 2017-2018 Season
The Orlando Solar Bears will open the 2017-18 season on the road against new in-state rival the Jacksonville Icemen on October 14th. This will be the Icemen's first ECHL game in Jacksonville as the league returns to that city for the first time since the Jacksonville Lizard Kings were a member of the league from 1995 - 2000.
