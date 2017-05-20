Sidney Crosby incident just the lates...

Sidney Crosby incident just the latest sign the NHL's concussion protocols are a flimsy mess

16 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Storylines abound for the third round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Can the Penguins repeat? Is Erik Karlsson, in fact, a robot? Will P.K. Subban continue to rub Marc Bergevin's face in it? And also this: In what way will the National Hockey League's concussion protocols be shown to be an utter farce this time? This isn't just a Sidney Crosby thing, although the incident with the Penguins captain in Game 6 of their series win over Washington was the best example of how the NHL's concussion rules are a Potemkin village of protocols: tidy on the surface, but a flimsy mess underneath.

