Sidney Crosby incident just the latest sign the NHL's concussion protocols are a flimsy mess
Storylines abound for the third round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Can the Penguins repeat? Is Erik Karlsson, in fact, a robot? Will P.K. Subban continue to rub Marc Bergevin's face in it? And also this: In what way will the National Hockey League's concussion protocols be shown to be an utter farce this time? This isn't just a Sidney Crosby thing, although the incident with the Penguins captain in Game 6 of their series win over Washington was the best example of how the NHL's concussion rules are a Potemkin village of protocols: tidy on the surface, but a flimsy mess underneath.
