Sami Kapanen was on hand to watch Kasperi and his Swedish pals win one for the Marlies

The Toronto Marlies, down two games to nothing and missing Freddie Guthier to injury, needed a win last night. They got huge games from three young players: Andreas Johnsson who is 22, Kasperi Kapanen who is 20, and the newest Marlie, Carl GrundstrA m, who is 19. GrundstrA m has two goals and one assist in two games so far.

