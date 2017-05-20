Report: Dmitry Orlov talking to KHL team

Report: Dmitry Orlov talking to KHL team

18 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov is reportedly in contract talks with CSKA Moscow of Russia's Kontinental Hockey League. Orlov is a pending restricted free agent this summer, meaning Washington owns his NHL negotiating rights.

