Report: Dmitry Orlov talking to KHL team
Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov is reportedly in contract talks with CSKA Moscow of Russia's Kontinental Hockey League. Orlov is a pending restricted free agent this summer, meaning Washington owns his NHL negotiating rights.
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
