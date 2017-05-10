Moore has winner as Marlies beat Crun...

Moore has winner as Marlies beat Crunch 3-2; Toronto ties playoff series 2-2

2 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Trevor Moore's power-play goal late in the first period stood as the winner as the Toronto Marlies held on for a 3-2 win over the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday in Game 4 of their second round American Hockey League playoff series. Richard Clune and Kerby Rychel also scored in the first for the Marlies, the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, while Kasimir Kaskisuo made 17 saves for the win.

