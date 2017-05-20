Mitch Marner dominates Finland at 2017 IIHF World Championships
After William Nylander dazzled in the early game, Marner continued the streak of Leafs players owning everyone, as Canada took on Finland in the World Championships. He opened the scoring early in the game with this beauty: Poor #55.
