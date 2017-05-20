Memorial Cup recap: Erie Otters out hustle the slow and steady Seattle Thunderbirds

The Erie Otters have the luxury of facing a travel weary Seattle Thunderbirds team, that flew from Seattle, to Regina, back to Seattle, and then to Windsor, all in the span of five days, while the Otters covered barely 200 miles of travel, from Mississauga to Erie, to Windsor. Another seeming advantage that the Otters hold over the Thunderbirds is in goal.

