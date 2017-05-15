Maple Leafs quell some rumours, sign Calle Rosen and Andreas Borgman to two-year entry level deals
Finland's Henrik Haapala and Sweden Calle Rosen vie during the Sweden Hockey Games match Sweden vs Finland at the Scandinavium Arena in Goteborg, Sweden, on February 12, 2017. The Leafs have signed two Swedish defencemen, Calle Rosen and Andreas Borgman, to entry level deals, as announced by the team with no details .
