Maple Leafs prospect Jesper Lindgren signs with Finnish team HPK
Lindgren, who was on an ATO with the Marlies for the playoffs, but did not play, spent the last four years in the MODO organization in Sweden. He played for the main team, relegated to the Allsvenskan this past season, and they failed to make the playoffs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC