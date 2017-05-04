Maple Leafs' Marner likely to play with Point, Konecny on Team Canada

Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs stretches during the warm-up prior to play against the Washington Capitals in Game 6 at the Air Canada Centre on April 23, 2017. Mitch Marner hopes to climb the Eiffel Tower while he's in Paris, but his first task is helping Canada up the ladder to the medal round at the world championships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.