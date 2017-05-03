Leafs Links: Sorting through the opinions on the Nikita Zaitsev...
Mixed reactions to the Nikita Zaitsev contract, a look at Travis Dermott's development, Carl Grundstrom is added to the Marlies roster for the playoffs, and more in the links. Travis Dermott: Next in line on the Maple Leafs blue line? Lou Lamoriello mentioned in his conference call yesterday afternoon that there was "one [ Toronto Marlies defenceman] in particular" the organization is looking at as potentially NHL-ready for next season.
