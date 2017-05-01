Leafs, Habs fans in Ottawa jump on Se...

Leafs, Habs fans in Ottawa jump on Senators bandwagon - for now

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: CBC News

Thousands of Senators fans line up ahead of their first-round opening game against the New York Rangers. Some Maple Leafs and Canadiens fans are warming to the Sens as their playoff success continues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr 21 Name phart 4
Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years Apr 21 Dev Starr 2
Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06) Apr 19 Liz 127
Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10) Apr 19 Liz 61
Leafs are on the right track Apr 16 Dev Starr 1
Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07) Apr 5 andrewlewis86 2
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Mar '17 Interview phartx 16
See all Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,700 • Total comments across all topics: 280,722,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC