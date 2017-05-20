FTB: NHL Scouting Combine begins
It's once again that time of year where moderately overweight men in suits spend the day ogling sweaty shirtless teenagers working out. It's the NHL Combine! This week the prospects for the NHL Draft will go through a battery of physical tests, the results of which are taken very seriously for about four minutes, and then forgotten.
