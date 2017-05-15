From the Branches: Phil Kessel is angry and it makes Chris Kunitz laugh
Last night during game two of the Eastern Conference Final, Phil Kessel sat at one end of the Penguins bench and Evgeni Malkin sat at the other. They yelled at each other from across the bench and poor Chris Kunitz was caught in the middle.
