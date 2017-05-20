Free Agent Profile: KHL Superstar Evgeny Dadonov Could Be A Major Addition To The Maple Leafs
Evgeny Dadonov is a 28-year old free agent winger who finished 5th in the KHL in scoring this past season. We previously highlighted Dadonov in this article after Chris Johnston of Sportsnet mentioned the Leafs interest, and Katya Knappe correctly predicted Las Vegas as a potential destination for the big KHL free agents.
