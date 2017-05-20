Frederik Gauthier out six months
In game two of the Toronto Marlies second round series versus the Syracuse Crunch, Lightning injury machine Jake Dotchin hit Frederik Gauthier late in the play: Frederik Gauthier is seriously injured after a late hit from Syracuse defenceman Jake Dotchin, who was ejected from the game. pic.twitter.com/N0mxZB1yDu Dotchin has a habit of taking out Maple Leafs : He injured Kasperi Kapanen for several weeks and then tried to take out Austin Matthews with a knee-on-knee hit.
