Erie Otters break three records in 12-5 victory

16 hrs ago Read more: Pension Plan Puppets

They broke the record for most goals scored in a single game with 12. The previous records were held by the Quebec Remparts in 1974 and the Regina Pats in 1980 at 11. They broke the combined score record in a single game with 17, Saint John Scored 5 goals. The previous record was 15 - Kitchener Rangers 9 - Kamloops Jr Oilers 6 Dylan Strome scored 7 points tonight and set the new record for most points in a single game.

