Carl Grundstrom joins the Marlies for a practice

Carl GrundstrA m joined the team in practice, and I don't think you grab an 11+ hour flight to skate with the boys and shoot the breeze, but nothing else has been announced. GrundstrA m's ELC takes effect on July 1, so for this season he has to be added via a PTO contract to actually play with the Marlies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.