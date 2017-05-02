Ben Smith signed to one-year contract

Mar 26, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ben Smith warms up before playing against the Boston Bruins at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports The Maple Leafs are all set for the expansion draft after signing Ben Smith to a one-year contract worth $650,000 on Tuesday.

