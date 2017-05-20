Barilko's headstone gets a helping hand
At first, Tracey Riley thought his father had lost his mind when he called her and asked her to find Bill Barilko's headstone. So, when former NHLer Bill Riley saw a segment on Bill Barilko during a recent Hockey Night in Canada broadcast and saw the condition of his grave he knew he had to do something to make it right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC