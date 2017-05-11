2017 World Championships Recap: Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and Philip Holm in action on Day 7
Latvia has been one of the tougher underdogs to play against in this tournament, winning their first three games of the preliminary round, but Sweden proved to be too much for them in this game. William Nylander, playing on a line with William Karlsson and Joel Eriksson Ek, was held without a point and put one shot on goal in 16:02 of ice-time, but he was a dangerous setup man throughout the game.
