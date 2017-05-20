2017 World Championships Gold Medal Final: Team Canada vs. Team Sweden

At different times, both Toronto Maple Leafs players have shared the spotlight in the 2017 IIHF World Championships , receiving gushing praise from analysts, coaches and teammates alike. Anyone that watched the Leafs closely this year will not be surprised to hear any of it, but it's a chance for fans of other fan bases to see both players up-close for extended periods of time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.