2017 NHL Draft: Who's afraid of Michael Rasmussen?
In the hockey blogosphere in 2017, if you want to make fun of a bad idea, you attribute it to Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning. The Canucks are poised to pick fifth overall, and the popular joke has them picking Michael Rasmussen.
