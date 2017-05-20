2017 NHL Draft: Who's afraid of Micha...

2017 NHL Draft: Who's afraid of Michael Rasmussen?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pension Plan Puppets

In the hockey blogosphere in 2017, if you want to make fun of a bad idea, you attribute it to Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning. The Canucks are poised to pick fifth overall, and the popular joke has them picking Michael Rasmussen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr '17 Name phart 4
Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years (Nov '16) Apr '17 Dev Starr 2
Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06) Apr '17 Liz 127
Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10) Apr '17 Liz 61
Leafs are on the right track Apr '17 Dev Starr 1
Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07) Apr '17 andrewlewis86 2
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Mar '17 Interview phartx 16
See all Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,843 • Total comments across all topics: 281,251,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC