Women's World Championship Recaps: Quarterfinals
There were three games on the schedule for the Women's World Championships today-a pair of quarterfinal games, and the first of a three-game series to determine which of the two bottom teams would be relegated. In the quarterfinal games, we were treated to both a dominant win and an exciting upset, while the relegation round saw the first victory for the Czech Republic this tournament.
