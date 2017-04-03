Women's World Championship Recap: USA beats Germany 11-0
The US got off to a quick start in their semifinal game, scoring their first goal about a minute in. Kendall Coyne carried the puck into the US zone and sent a pass to Hilary Knight from below the goal line, and Knight tapped it right in.
