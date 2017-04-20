William Nylander to compete for Team Sweden at 2017 World Championships

JANUARY 5: William Nylander #21 of Team Sweden tries to avoid a check from Matus Holenda #11 of Team Slovakia during the Bronze medal game in the 2015 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship at the Air Canada Centre on January 5, 2015 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Team Slovakia defeated Team Sweden 4-2 to win the bronze medal.

