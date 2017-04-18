Where do the Leafs pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, and who will they look at?

Now that the Leafs have fallen nobly in their first playoff run of the new era, we can turn to the more familiar spring question for Toronto fans: where are we drafting? The first fifteen picks of the NHL will be distributed among the teams that did not qualify for the playoffs this season, plus the new expansion franchise of the Vegas Golden Knights. This lottery will be held April 29th, and the odds are here if you're interested, but we don't really care about that this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.