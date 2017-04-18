Where do the Leafs pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, and who will they look at?
Now that the Leafs have fallen nobly in their first playoff run of the new era, we can turn to the more familiar spring question for Toronto fans: where are we drafting? The first fifteen picks of the NHL will be distributed among the teams that did not qualify for the playoffs this season, plus the new expansion franchise of the Vegas Golden Knights. This lottery will be held April 29th, and the odds are here if you're interested, but we don't really care about that this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Fri
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Apr 21
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr 19
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr 16
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr 5
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC