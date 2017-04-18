Watch #DartGuy paint the face of a Toronto Maple Leaf fan
His blue beard, blue-and-white face paint and the unlit cigarette dangling from his mouth have become synonymous with the Toronto Maple Leafs current playoff run. "Dart Guy," also known as "Dartman," whose real name is Jason Maskalow, shared his signature look with a fan in Maple Leaf Square on Monday night.
