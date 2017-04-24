Toronto Marlies sign Jordan Papirny to an ATO
He was the starting goalie for the WHL Brandon Wheat Kings for three full season, and this year he was traded to the Swift Current Broncos at the trade deadline. The Broncos were just eliminated from the WHL playoffs by Adam Brooks and the Regina Pats, and Papirny has aged out of the WHL and is looking to begin his professional hockey career.
