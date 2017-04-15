Toronto Maple Leafs: Upgrade on Nikit...

Toronto Maple Leafs: Upgrade on Nikita Soshnikov

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Editor in Leaf

The Toronto Maple Leafs usual fourth line right winger Nikita Soshnikov is still out and that's a good thing. The only reason why Kapanen has seen ice time this year is because of an undisclosed injury to Shoshnikov near the end of the regular season, which is why he's still out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Editor in Leaf.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07) Apr 5 andrewlewis86 2
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Mar 16 Interview phartx 16
Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years Nov '16 MIke Chaney 1
News These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16) Mar '16 garbageINgabageOUT 1
News Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08) Dec '15 Fart news 3
See all Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,464 • Total comments across all topics: 280,322,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC